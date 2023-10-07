Advertisement

Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati live updates: Latest on Lionel Messi's MLS return

Ayrton Ostly, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Lionel Messi before the game against the Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami hosts FC Cincinnati Saturday for its second-to-last home fixture of the 2023 MLS season. Inter Miami's winless in its last four matches with a record of 0-2-2, including a big 4-1 loss to Chicago Fire FC. The team needs a win to earn a spot in the MLS playoffs.

Star Lionel Messi's missed five of the last six matches. His return would greatly improve Inter Miami's chances at securing a wild card spot in the playoffs.

FC Cincinnati's had better success recently with a 2-1-1 record in the last five fixtures. The squad's fresh off a 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday. The team's currently topping the MLS Eastern Conference table at 65 points with a league-high 19 wins in 2023.

FC Cincinnati doesn't need this win for playoff positioning. With that, the club may not play its best XI and instead just field a competent group that can challenge Inter Miami. If that's the case, Inter Miami could have a better shot at getting a much-needed win.

Inter Miami is playing at home tonight where they've been much better this season with a 6-4-5 record compared to 3-2-11 on the road. FC Cincinnati's a much better squad at home than on the road. In Cincinnati, the club's 13-1-2. On the road, they're 6-7-3.

Postseason hope: How can Lionel Messi and Inter Miami make the MLS playoffs?

What time does Inter Miami play today vs. FC Cincinnati?

Inter Miami hosts FC Cincinatti with kickoff starting at 7:30 p.m., ET.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati: Stream online

The Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati matchup is available to watch on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV streaming info

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati: latest on Messi, live updates, time, stream