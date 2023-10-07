Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati live updates: Latest on Lionel Messi's MLS return

Inter Miami hosts FC Cincinnati Saturday for its second-to-last home fixture of the 2023 MLS season. Inter Miami's winless in its last four matches with a record of 0-2-2, including a big 4-1 loss to Chicago Fire FC. The team needs a win to earn a spot in the MLS playoffs.

Star Lionel Messi's missed five of the last six matches. His return would greatly improve Inter Miami's chances at securing a wild card spot in the playoffs.

FC Cincinnati's had better success recently with a 2-1-1 record in the last five fixtures. The squad's fresh off a 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday. The team's currently topping the MLS Eastern Conference table at 65 points with a league-high 19 wins in 2023.

FC Cincinnati doesn't need this win for playoff positioning. With that, the club may not play its best XI and instead just field a competent group that can challenge Inter Miami. If that's the case, Inter Miami could have a better shot at getting a much-needed win.

Inter Miami is playing at home tonight where they've been much better this season with a 6-4-5 record compared to 3-2-11 on the road. FC Cincinnati's a much better squad at home than on the road. In Cincinnati, the club's 13-1-2. On the road, they're 6-7-3.

What time does Inter Miami play today vs. FC Cincinnati?

Inter Miami hosts FC Cincinatti with kickoff starting at 7:30 p.m., ET.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati: Stream online

The Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati matchup is available to watch on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV streaming info

