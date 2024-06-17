Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: Preview, predictions and lineups

Inter Miami return to Chase Stadium to take on Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer action this weekend.

The Herons are fresh off a 2-1 comeback victory over Philadelphia Union on the road at Subaru Park. It wasn't as straightforward as head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino would've liked, as Miami found a stoppage-time winner with Leo Afonso coming off the bench to put the Herons up despite the team finishing the match with nine men.

On the other side of the clash, the Crew also managed to pick up three point on the road against a tough NYCFC side that's improved each week in 2024. A penalty kick from Cucho Hernandez sealed the 3-2 victory for Columbus despite Santiago Rodriguez pulling one back for the hosts late on in normal time.

Here's 90min's guide to the Herons vs the Crew.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew H2H record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: Inter Miami 2-2 Columbus Crew (4 July 2023) - MLS

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew on TV and live stream

Inter Miami team news

Martino will have to make do without the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Matias Rojas as the trio are set to compete at Copa America 2024 starting this week.

As if Miami's squad wasn't already a little thin on depth, Tomas Aviles and David Ruiz were sent off in the win vs Philadelphia as both players were shown a second yellow card. Striker Leo Campana will also miss the contest as he picked up his fith yellow card of the season vs the Union.

Federico Redondo will also miss the contest as he picked up a groin injury and is expected to return to action next month.

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Columbus Crew

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Columbus Crew ( 4-3-3 ): Callender, Weigandt, Sailor, Kryvtsov, Alba; Bright, Busquets, Cremaschi; Gressel, Taylor, Afonso.

Columbus Crew team news

Jacen Russell-Rowe is the lone player unavailable for selection for Crew boss Wilfried Nancy, as the youngster was included in Jesse Marsch's Canada Copa America squad.

Columbus Crew predicted lineup vs Inter Miami ( 3-4-2-1 ): Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Morris, Nagbe, Arfsten; Rossi, Matan; Hernandez.

It'll be a close encounter down in south Florida with two sides that contain some of the best attacking talent in all of MLS -- even with Miami's missing players.

The Herons will be full of confidence after their comeback win over the weekend, but the reigning MLS champions will be difficult to beat. Each side will manage to find the back of the new twice with the two clubs sharing the points in an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-2 Columbus Crew