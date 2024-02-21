Is Inter Miami v Real Salt Lake on TV? Start time and how to watch Lionel Messi play

LIONEL MESSI (AP)

Lionel Messi will kickstart his first full MLS season as Inter Miami take on Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

The Argentine sparked an immediate uptick in Inter Miami’s fortunes after joining in July 2023, dragging the team to victory in the Leagues Cup a little more than a month later.

In recent days, Messi has been on the receiving end of heavy backlash for sitting out a pre-season match in Hong Kong and the 36-year-old will now want to let his football do the talking when he begins a new season alongside former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez who has joined from Brazilian side Gremio in the off-season.

Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, will hope to spoil the party on opening night as Pablo Mastroeni’s side look to build on their fifth-place finish last year in the Western Conference.

Here's everything you need to know about today's match.

When is Inter Miami v Real Salt Lake?

Inter Miami v Real Salt Lake is due to kick off at 1am GMT Thursday 22 February (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Wednesday) at the DRV PNK Stadium.

How can I watch it?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on Apple TV.

Team news

Inter Miami were sweating over the fitness of key trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets but all should be fit to feature against Real Salt Lake.

Both Messi and Suarez started a friendly against Newells Old Boys last Friday, while Busquets is expected to return having missed the match. Inter Miami will, however, be without both Benjamin Cremaschi and Facundo Farias.

Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, may be without Pablo Ruiz and Erik Holt but could be set to hand a debut to Englishman Matt Crooks who recently signed from Championship side Middlesborough.

Predicted line-ups

Inter Miami XI: Callender; Yedlin, Freire, Aviles, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Suarez, Gomez.

Real Salt Lake XI: MacMath; Brody, Glad, Vera, Katranis; Ojeda, Palacio; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Arango.

Odds

Inter Miami 11/20

Draw 16/5

Real Salt Lake 4/1

Prediction

A star-studded Inter Miami to kick off their season in style with a comfortable win over Real Salt Lake. Inter Miami 2-0 Real Salt Lake.