Inter Miami still hopeful on Luka Modric deal

Luka Modric is still a target for Inter Miami as his Real Madrid extension remains unconfirmed.

Modric is away on international duty with Croatia at Euro 2024 on the back of winning a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double in Madrid last season.

With his long term midfield partner Toni Kroos opting to retire this summer the focus is now back on Modric.

Despite initially looking ready to leave the Spanish capital, and break his habit of signing one year renewals, the situation has changed.

Modric has reportedly been convinced to stay and utilise his experience once again in 2024/25.

However, as per the latest update from Diario Sport, Inter Miami are still hoping to convince Modric to make the move to join Lionel Messi in Florida.

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has hinted Modric is frustrated at his lack of game time in Madrid, and the longer it takes to renew, the more Inter Miami will hope he is unconvinced to stay.