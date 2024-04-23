Inter Miami signs Paraguayan midfielder Matias Rojas, injured Diego Gomez out six weeks

Inter Miami will be without Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez for approximately six weeks as he recovers from an ankle injury, but the team got reinforcement on Tuesday with the signing of one of his compatriots, midfielder Matias Rojas.

The club announced it signed Rojas to a free agent contract trough the 2024 season with options for 2025 and 2026. The versatile 28-year-old attacking midfielder was playing for Brazilian team Corinthians but chose to leave after a contract dispute.

“We’re pleased to bring in attacking midfielder Matías Rojas; he is a skillful and experienced player at both the club and national team levels whose versatility we believe will be an asset for the team,” said Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson. “We think this addition helps strengthen our squad as we aim to compete for titles after a strong start of the MLS season.”

Inter Miami is in first place in the Eastern Conference with 18 points through 10 games and has scored a league-high 22 goals heading into the road game Saturday against New England Revolution. More than 62,000 tickets have been sold for the game at Gillette Stadium.

“I’m happy, joining a spectacular Club like Inter Miami is a dream come true. I’m excited to compete and help my teammates achieve the team’s objectives,” Rojas said.

Rojas has played for some of the top teams in South America, including Cerro Porteño (2014-2018) in Paraguay, Racing Club de Avellaneda (2019-23) in Argentina, and Corinthians (2023) in Brazil. He has 22 appearances in the Copa Libertadores, registering four goals in the process, and 12 in the Copa Sudamericana.