Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Columbus Crew - MLS

Inter Miami will be on the hunt for three points once again as they play host to Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer play.

Even without key players like the legendary Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Matias Rojas, Miami managed to get the job done away from home against Philadelphia Union over the weekend. The Herons prevailed 2-1 and took the lead thanks to Leo Afonso's 94th-minute strike -- Miami's first lead of the game -- despite finishing the contest with nine players on the pitch.

As David Ruiz and Tomas Aviles were both shown a second yellow card at Subaru Park while Leo Campana picked up a fifth yellow card, Martini will now have even less players to work with vs the reigning MLS champions. However, Miami still have enough in them to come away with at least a draw in front of their supporters on Wednesday night.

Here's how the Herons could take the pitch vs the Crew.

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Columbus Crew ( 4-3-3 )

GK: Drake Callender - The veteran shot-stopper had a relatively quiet game vs Philadelphia but that could change against the Crew's Cucho Hernandez and Diego Rossi.

RB: Marcelo Weigandt - Weigandt came up clutch with a massive block last time out that was a huge factor in Miami leaving Philadelphia with three points. He'll have to be a little cautious when tracking back as he's racked up four yellow cards.

CB: Ryan Sailor - With Aviles serving a one-match suspension, Sailor slots into the backline alongside Kryvtsov.

CB: Serhiy Kryvtsov - The 33-year-old defender will be expected to lead the backline against a talented Columbus attacking unit.

LB: Jordi Alba - The former Barcelona full-back will have to be careful with his defending as he's sitting on four yellow cards and could face a one-match ban if he's shown another card vs Columbus.

CM: Yannick Bright - Ruiz's suspension means that Yannick Bright gets a chance from the jump in the middle of the park. Bright played a crucial role in the buildup of Afonso's winning goal vs the Union, dribbling past a few players before playing the winger through on goal.

CM: Sergio Busquets - Like Weigandt and Alba, Busquets is also one yellow card away from serving a one-match suspension. It will be interesting to see if that affects how he takes on his defensive duties against the likes of Darlington Nagbe and Aidan Morris.

CM: Benjamin Cremaschi - Cremaschi keeps his place in the XI after a decent showing vs Philadelphia.

RW: Julian Gressel - Gressel stays out wide on the right-wing to take on his former club. He excelled in the wider areas against Philadelphia, and he'll look to do the same Wednesday night.

ST: Robert Taylor - The Finland international gets the starting nod up front as Campana will miss the clash due to yellow card accumulation.

LW: Leo Afonso - After scoring the winning goal over the weekend, Afonso gets a chance to continue to prove himself with Taylor moving into the striker role for the time being.