Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Philadelphia Union - MLS

Inter Miami will be on the hunt for three points when they sqaure off against Philadelphia Union in MLS play this weekend.

The Herons have stumbled in their last two outings in league action, falling 3-1 to Atlanta United and settling for a 3-3 draw with St Louis CITY. As Miami have dropped points in recent weeks, they'll be eager to get back in the win column but will have to make do without several important players.

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's starting lineup on Saturday night will look very different compared to the one that featured against St Louis two weeks ago with Copa America and the Summer Olympics on the horizon.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Matias Rojas and David Ruiz are all taking part in Copa America with their respective countries, while the young Benjamin Cremaschi is taking part in training camp with the USA U-23 team in preparation for the Olympics -- and Martino will be without them in future matches.

Here's how the Herons could take the pitch vs the Union.

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs Philadelphia Union ( 4-3-3 )

GK: Drake Callender - The USMNT reserve shot-stopper will be glad that his backline doesn't really change for the foreseeable future despite the upcoming international tournaments.

RB: Marcelo Weigandt - Weigandt gets another chance to prove himself at right-back but won't have Messi to link-up with down the right-hand side.

CB: Tomas Aviles - One of the league's most underrated center-backs anchors the backline alongside Ryan Sailor.

CB: Ryan Sailor - With Nicolas Freire out for the season and Serhiy Kryvtsov's status up in the air, Sailor is set to take on the left-sided center-back role.

LB: Jordi Alba - The former Spain international gets the nod at left-back once more, looking to play cut-back passes across the face of goal to the likes of Leo Campana and Leo Afonso.

CM: Julian Gressel - Gressel makes a return to the XI after coming off the bench to provide the match-tying assist for Jordi Alba vs St Louis.

CM: Sergio Busquets - The 35-year-old will have to be careful throughout the match with his tackling as he's on four yellow cards Don't be surprised if Martino decides to pull him midway through the second half, as he can't afford to lose Busquets with his already depleted squad.

CM: Federico Redondo - One of Miami's newest additions starts in the middle of the park alongside Gressel and Busquets.

RW: Leo Afonso - A rare start for Afonso could be on the cards due to the lack of forwards available in the Miami squad.

ST: Leo Campana - With Luis Suarez off to Copa America, Campana will be eager to prove what he can do up front in the next several matches.

LW: Robert Taylor - The veteran winger keeps his place in the lineup and will hope to recreate his previous performances against Vancouver Whitecaps where he managed one goal and one assist. Martino will look to lean on Taylor and Campana to shoulder the attacking responsibilities in Messi and Suarez's absences.