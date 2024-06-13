Inter Miami make move to sign new marquee recruit

Inter Miami have approached Raphael Varane to discuss a potential move to Major League Soccer this summer.

Varane is a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the expiration of his contract, following three injury-hit seasons in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old made just 16 starts in the Premier League last season due to injury but returned to impress as Manchester United won the FA Cup last month.

Varane is now assessing his future with former club Lens reportedly interested in bringing him back to France, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there has been an approach from the US.

Inter Miami have enquired into the conditions of a potential deal for the former France international, as the Eastern Conference leaders look to add another marquee recruit to their ranks.

The Herons signed eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi in a stunning coup in 2023 and also count ex-Barcelona greats Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez among their roster.

The arrival of Varane, who won four Champions League titles during a decorated career at Real Madrid and the World Cup with France in 2018, would be a significant signing as Miami look to win the MLS Cup for the first time this season.

