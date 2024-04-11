Advertisement
Inter Miami fined by CONCACAF for lack of stadium security

Associated Press
El astro argentino Lionel Messi del Inter Miami previo al partido contra Nashville SC en los octavos de final de la Copa de Campeones de la CONCACAF, el miércoles 13 de marzo de 2024, en Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (AP Foto/Michael Laughlin)

MIAMI (AP) — Inter Miami was fined by CONCACAF's disciplinary committee for lack of security at Chase Stadium during its Champions Cup quarterfinal match against Monterrey on April 3.

CONCACAF, the regional governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, cited unspecified incidents that occurred after Miami's 2-1 loss. CONCACAF did not detail the amount of the fine in its announcement Wednesday.

The team led by Lionel Messi was eliminated 5-2 on aggregate following a 3-1 loss Wednesday night in Mexico.

“The committee has warned Inter Miami CF that more severe sanctions could be taken should incidents occur during their future matches in CONCACAF club competitions,” the governing body said.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer