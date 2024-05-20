Inter Miami defender set to miss remainder of campaign after ACL injury

Inter Miami center-back Nicolás Freire is set to miss the remainder of the Major League Soccer campaign after undergoing surgery on his ACL.

Injury Update



Nicolás Freire suffered an injury to his right Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in the second half of Saturday’s win over D.C. United.



— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 20, 2024

The on-loan Pumas man suffered the injury in Miami's dramatic win over D.C. United this past weekend and had be subbed off just past the hour mark.

Freire joins a long-list of injured Herons, as Facundo Farías, Diego Goméz, Fedrico Redondo, and Robbie Robinson are all already on the shelf.

Miami currently sit top of the Eastern Conference with nine wins in their opening 15 games.