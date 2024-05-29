Inter Miami Close to Reuniting Lionel Messi with Former PSG Teammate, Report Says

A Paris Saint-Germain reunion could occur in South Beach as Angel Di María is reportedly heading to Major League Soccer to continue his career. He might also reunite with former PSG teammate Lionel Messi.

Di María and Messi played for the 2021-22 season before the Argentine left the French capital to join Juventus as a free agent. Messi would leave the following season after spending three years with the Parisians.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner would leave Europe and begin the next chapter of his career in MLS. Nonetheless, it seems the two former PSG standouts will be reuniting to cap off their careers.

According to Leo Paradizo from ESPN Argentina (h/t Diario AS), Di María and the South Florida franchise have reached an economic agreement to recruit the experienced 36-year-old player.

The situation that still needs to be defined is whether he will arrive in the summer after the Copa América or not until January 2025.