Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United highlights: Atlanta scores often vs. Messi-less Miami

Inter Miami CF was without Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and they were unable to secure a win against Atlanta United. Atlanta emerged victorious with a final score of 5-2. This loss has made Miami's playoff push even more challenging.

Miami CF took an early lead over Atlanta thanks to Leonardo Campana's 25th-minute goal. However, Atlanta managed to respond with three goals of their own in the first half. Campana scored his second goal from a penalty kick at the start of the second half, making him the second player in club history to score 20 goals in a regular season for Miami CF.

Atlanta became the first team to defeat Inter Miami since Messi joined the squad.

With his penalty kick goal against Atlanta United, Leonardo Campana has become the second player in club history to score 20 regular season goals for @InterMiamiCF.



Only Gonzalo Higuaín (29) has scored more regular season goals for the Herons. pic.twitter.com/WuZlAxDVOG — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) September 16, 2023

What was the score of Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United?

Atlanta United demonstrated that they were the better team with a 5-2 victory over Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United highlights, Messi doesn't play but drama abounds:

Tyler Wolff scored a goal from the right side of the box, hitting the top right corner, securing Atlanta's 5-2 win over Miami.

Wolffy with the DAGGER 🥵👏 pic.twitter.com/3iv1IlNfMa — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 16, 2023

Giorgos Glakoumakis scored with a smooth shot from the center of the box in the 76th minute to extend Atlanta's lead.

Golden Boot calling 📲⚡️ pic.twitter.com/9EKYh60Fms — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 16, 2023

Campana scored a penalty kick early in the second half, bringing the score to 3-2 against Atlanta.

Cool and collected 🔔



Campana converts a PK for his second of the match.#ATLvMIA | 3-2 pic.twitter.com/uwD1GUuMMm — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 16, 2023

Brooks Lennon scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, giving Atlanta United a 2-goal lead over Inter Miami.

Wiley with the laser, Brooks with the GOLAZO 🚀 pic.twitter.com/KXF9yIHklE — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 16, 2023

Inter Miami's Kamal Miller scores an own goal, extending Atlanta United's lead in the 41st minute.

Kind of messy, but here's our second goal 😌 pic.twitter.com/EOYXWSyVaZ — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 16, 2023

Tristan Muyumba Nkita responded and evened the score 1-1 for Atlanta United.

Alright let's catch up... 🥵



Tristan Muyumba can do it allllll 😤🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/KeSCAxCZO6 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) September 16, 2023

Inter Miami CF took the lead early in the first half with Leonardo Campana's goal against Atlanta United. Campana recently signed a long-term contract with Inter Miami CF until 2027 with an option for 2028.

Buried by Campana 🔥🔥



Arroyo off the crossbar from distance and back to Campana to put us in the lead👏#ATLvMIA | 0-1 pic.twitter.com/yrim6JqHid — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 16, 2023

When does Lionel Messi play next?

Inter Miami will play against Toronto at Drive Pink Stadium on Wednesday, September 20th at 6:30 PM ET. It is unclear whether Messi will participate in this home game.

Why didn't Lionel Messi play with Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United?

Messi returned from international play with Argentina, but did not travel to Atlanta for the game despite practicing on Thursday and Friday. Inter Miami coach Tata Martino did not provide a reason for Messi's absence from the roster against Atlanta.

