Inter Miami CF teams up with Ketel One Vodka for new drinks, bar at Chase Stadium

This is “Small Bites,” a South Florida Sun Sentinel feature with tiny tidbits on the food and beverage scene — because we know that sometimes you just don’t have room for a long article. You want a little news brief instead, an amuse bouche of information, if you will. Enjoy!

WHAT:

Every time Inter Miami CF scores a goal, you can yell “skoal” and clink glasses among your fellow Lionel Messi fans.

That’s because Ketel One is the official vodka of the Major League Soccer team and now has a bar at Chase Stadium (formerly DRV PNK Stadium), which is the home pitch for the club in Fort Lauderdale.

The bar offers premium, ready-to-serve cocktails such as the Ketel One Cosmopolitan, Ketel One Espresso Martini and the Miami Rosa (Ketel One Vodka and grapefruit), all $15 each.

“Ketel One is deeply honored to be alongside Inter Miami CF as we endeavor to elevate the fan experience at the Chase Stadium,” says Ryan Hughes, brand director of Ketel One Vodka. “As the official vodka of Inter Miami CF, we are excited to bring the essence of Ketel One and memorable moments to the fans who make this city such a vibrant place. Here’s to the victories and celebrations that lie ahead.”

Also, Ketel One will be offering exclusive promotions and activations at select Inter Miami CF Fan Zones during home matches in the coming months.

“We are delighted to welcome Ketel One Family Made Vodka as the official vodka of Inter Miami CF,” adds Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami’s chief business officer. “Our commitment has always been to deliver a premium match-day experience to our fans, and adding Ketel One Vodka as part of our lineup is another step forward.”

WHERE:

Find the Ketel One Bar on the first floor of the NW Club Bar at Chase Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St., Fort Lauderdale.

INFORMATION:

Visit ketelone.com and intermiamicf.com.