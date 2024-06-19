Inter keeping tabs on Aston Villa’s Matty Cash

Serie A side Inter are keeping tabs on the situation of Aston Villa’s Matty Cash and he is seen as a potential replacement for Denzel Dumfries.

Sky Italia have reported about the situation of the Nerazzurri Dutch wing-back, who recently revealed his admiration for the Premier League. He is seen as someone that Inter could sell to earn a capital gain and they could invest those funds to sign another player or fix holes in their squad.

Inter’s contract talks for the Dutchman are not progressing and they haven’t received any offers for him. In the meantime, Inter are already looking at a potential replacement and one name they like is that of Cash, who has also been linked with a move to Milan in recent weeks.

A second name they like is that of Dan N’Doye, who has impressed at Bologna and is also doing well for Switzerland at the Euros right now.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN