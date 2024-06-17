Inter Join Tottenham Hotspur In Hunt For Teenage Defender

Inter Milan have joined the race for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur tracked defender Giovanni Leoni this summer.

The 17-year-old defender joined Sampdoria on loan from Padova in the winter transfer window.

The Serie B side have already taken up the option of signing him on a permanent deal this summer for a fee of €1.5m.

The club are now prepared to cash in on him and several clubs such as Tottenham, Napoli, Juventus and Torino are interested in getting their hands on the teenager.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Inter are also in the race to land the young defender this summer.

The club have made a move for him after receiving glowing reports from their scouts about Leoni.

Sampdoria are said to be asking for somewhere around €12m to €15m to maximise their profits from the sale of the youngster.

The club are also expected to demand Leoni stay at the club for one more season on loan as part of any agreement.