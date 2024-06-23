Inter irritated as Calhanoglu negotiates with Bayern Munich

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Inter are irritated with Hakan Calhanoglu and his agent Gordon Stipic who are in talks with Bayern Munich, while the Serie A champions don’t want to part company with the Turkey star.

Bayern Munich’s interest in Inter star Calhanoglu is real, as confirmed by several sources close to the player and the Serie A champions.

The latest Gazzetta report suggests that the Nerazzurri are irritated with the midfielder and his entourage given that, a month ago, they had already made clear that Calhanoglu was not on the market.

Nevertheless, Inter believe the midfielder’s representative has met Bayern Munich at least once since. The report claims Inter have not heard from Stipic or Bayern Munich over the last couple of days, so they are waiting for the next move.

Calhanoglu has formally told Inter directors that he wants to stay, but talks between his representative and Bayern Munich suggest something different.

According to Gazzetta, Inter are still unwilling to sell Calhanoglu and will only change their mind for an offer in the region of €70m. Tuttosport reported earlier today that the price tag was even lower at circa €60m.