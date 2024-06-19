Inter identify Aston Villa’s Matty Cash as option as Dumfries talks hit standstill

Inter have been trying to negotiate a new contract with Denzel Dumfries but talks have hit a standstill and Matty Cash has been identified as a possible replacement.

The 28-year-old Dutch right wing back’s current deal with the Nerazzurri expires in June of next year, leaving his future shrouded in doubt as the transfer market fast approaches. He has been linked with a move to Aston Villa and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Inter are building towards the 2024-25 season and have already identified a number of important targets including Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez and Spezia’s Emil Holm. Valentin Carboni will likely be sold to fund their incoming market.

Inter interest in Matty Cash

Gianluca Di Marzio details how Inter’s contract renewal talks with Dumfries have hit a standstill and aren’t progressing, prompting the club to start looking around for possible replacements.

The Nerazzurri have identified Aston Villa’s Matty Cash, who has also attracted attention from Milan, and Bologna’s Dan Ndoye as potential options.