Inter hope for Man Utd call for Dumfries and target Holm

Inter see Atalanta‘s Emil Holm as a possible replacement for Denzel Dumfries and are waiting for a Manchester United offer for the Dutch defender, reports Gazzetta.

Inter are waiting for offers for Netherlands international Dumfries as the Nerazzurri are unwilling to match his demands for a new contract.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Dumfries’ agents asked for a new €5.5m-a-year deal in December 2023, irritating Inter directors who replied with an offer worth €4m per season.

Dumfries’ request has been lowered to €5m per year, but talks with Inter remain on hold as the Serie A champions will not raise their offer. With an agreement expiring in June 2025, the Nerazzurri are now awaiting formal bids for the Dutch defender.

As per Gazzetta, Aston Villa have already shown interest in the 28-year-old, but Inter hope Manchester United will also knock on their door.

The report claims Inter expect to sell Dumfries for €25m-€30m, while Atalanta’s Holm is one of the candidates to replace him on the right wing next season.

Bologna are also interested in the Sweden international, according to the report.

RB Salzburg’s Amar Dedic is also being monitored by Inter, but the Bosnia international is currently the Nerazzurri’s plan B.