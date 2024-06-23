Inter’s Hakan Calhanoglu speaking to Bayern Munich

Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are in contact with Inter’s Hakan Calhanoglu over a possible transfer this summer.

According to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bayern Munich have contacted Hakan Calhanoglu’s agent Gordon Stipic recently to understand the economic aspects of a transfer for the player this summer.

There have been two meetings till now between both parties and Inter are aware of the situation but are content with playing the waiting game. The Nerazzurri are hoping to start negotiations with an asking price of €70 million as the Turkish star is one of their best players.

Bayern are yet to send a bid to Inter for the 30-year-old as they are monitoring his progress in the Euros. The Scudetto holders do not want soap operas regarding the player and would expect a fast resolution to acquire a replacement in time for the new season.

More details are set to emerge in the next few days.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN