Advertisement

Inter Make Fresh Bid For Man Utd Linked Goalkeeper

Inside Futbol
·1 min read
Inter Make Fresh Bid For Man Utd Linked Goalkeeper
Inter Make Fresh Bid For Man Utd Linked Goalkeeper

Inter Milan have tabled a new bid with Genoa for Manchester United-linked goalkeeper Josep Martinez in the ongoing transfer window.

Martinez has been an impressive performer in Serie A since joining Genoa in 2022 and is considered a top goalkeeper in the Italian top flight.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has been on the radar of Inter but negotiations between the two clubs have been fraught.

It has given Manchester United a chance to test the waters with Martinez and the club have been considering making a move for him.

However, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Inter are now pushing forward to try and close out a deal for the goalkeeper.

It has been claimed that a fresh round of talks have taken place, which have resulted in a new offer from Inter.

The Serie A giants have offered a deal worth €15m to Genoa to try and get a deal over the line for his signature.

The two clubs are now said to be close to working out a deal for Martinez to move to the San Siro in the ongoing transfer window.