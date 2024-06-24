Inter Make Fresh Bid For Man Utd Linked Goalkeeper

Inter Milan have tabled a new bid with Genoa for Manchester United-linked goalkeeper Josep Martinez in the ongoing transfer window.

Martinez has been an impressive performer in Serie A since joining Genoa in 2022 and is considered a top goalkeeper in the Italian top flight.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has been on the radar of Inter but negotiations between the two clubs have been fraught.

It has given Manchester United a chance to test the waters with Martinez and the club have been considering making a move for him.

However, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Inter are now pushing forward to try and close out a deal for the goalkeeper.

It has been claimed that a fresh round of talks have taken place, which have resulted in a new offer from Inter.

The Serie A giants have offered a deal worth €15m to Genoa to try and get a deal over the line for his signature.

The two clubs are now said to be close to working out a deal for Martinez to move to the San Siro in the ongoing transfer window.