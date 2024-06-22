Inter forward Alexis Sanchez named MVP in opening Copa America match for Chile

Inter forward Alexis Sanchez was named as the Player of the Match in Chile’s 0-0 draw against Peru in the opening round of Copa America fixtures in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Alexis Sanchez MVP for Chile

Though there were no goals registered on the night, Sanchez was the standout player as Chile picked up their first, valuable point of the tournament.

Chile were drawn into Group A of the Copa America, alongside Saturday’s opponents Peru, as well as Canada and World Cup champions Argentina.

It is set to be an interesting summer for Sanchez, whose contract with Inter is set to expire at the end of the month. He penned a one-year deal at the time of his return from Marseille last summer.

Reports in Italy suggest that Serie A newcomers Como could be interested in making a move for the 35-year-old former Arsenal and Barcelona forward, while other outlets report that his former side Udinese are keen on a reunion.