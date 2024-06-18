Inter’s Dumfries has ‘no problem with Theo’ but ‘we won’t go for dinner together’

Inter defender Denzel Dumfries has stressed that he has no problem with AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez but he also has no plans to go for dinner with the Frenchman any time soon.

Speaking during an interview with Gianluca Di Marzio (via Calciomercato.com) in which he discussed his future with Inter and the Scudetto they have just won, he was asked about the most recent derby between the two Milan sides.

It was a massive occasion as Inter knew that they could win the league with a win over Milan, and that is what they did. As expected, the game became extremely bad-tempered towards the end and there was a melee that led to Dumfries and Hernandez both being sent off for their aggression towards one another.

It was not a moment that either player would have been proud of, but Dumfries does not seem to have taken it to heart.

“With him it’s always fierce battles but that’s normal in a derby. However, I have no problem with Theo. We each defend the colours of our own club. He loves Milan, I love Inter and it’s always great to face him on the pitch because with him they are real battles. However, I would like to make it clear that I have no hatred towards him,” Dumfries said.

“Of course, I don’t think we’ll ever go to dinner together. Between Theo and me there’s only a sporting rivalry, we respect each other and that’s what counts. I love sport, rivalries and the tension of matches.”

He also spoke about just how powerful the Milan derby is as a whole, with the two teams having played each other particularly frequently since he arrived.

“The Milan derby is always a special match. And this kind of duel like the one between Theo and me is in the DNA of these matches, making it special,” he said.