Inter draw up terms for Tessmann deal with Venezia

Inter directors met with Venezia sporting director Filippo Antonelli to continue negotiations for USMNT midfielder Tanner Tessmann.

The Nerazzurri are starting to increase the pace as the summer transfer window fast approaches, looking to set up a deal with Genoa for goalkeeper Josep Martinez, who could take over from Yann Sommer as the number one in the near future.

In the meantime, Inter also identified Venezia’s Tessmann as a talented prospect and opened talks with Venezia earlier this month to start exploring a possible move this summer. The plan would be to sign the 22-year-old before leaving him on loan in the Veneto capital.

Inter plan for Tessmann

Gianluca Di Marzio underlines how Venezia sporting director Antonelli met the Inter directors at their headquarters in Milan on Thursday afternoon to take stock of the Tessmann deal. The idea would be to send Gaetano Oristanio and Filip Stankovic to the newly promoted side in exchange, including buy-back clauses on both.

There could be a slight issue with this plan, however; Genoa have also mentioned Oristanio as a possible inclusion in the Martinez deal with the Nerazzurri. The Rossoblu would prefer a loan, whilst Venezia are open to a definitive signing.