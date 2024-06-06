Inter director claims Manchester United-linked star wants to remain

Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a move to Manchester United for two years.

The Netherlands international has been heavily tipped with a move to the Premier League this summer, with United yet again mentioned in reports as a potential destination.

While I could see United sign a new left-back this summer, I would be surprised if we signed another full-back for the opposite flank. Revenue needs to be generated from sales to address bigger issues at centre-back, in midfield and attack.

However, it sounds like Dumfries has had a change of heart about leaving the Milan club this summer.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Inter’s director Piero Ausilio said (via Manchester Evening News): “Denzel has told me he wans to stay. He’s happy to continue here. We will discuss his contract soon. In case there are new proposals, we will talk with Denzel but he’s happy here.”

This news comes as a surprise but not just from a United point of view. Dumfries has spoken on the record about playing in the Premier League.

Perhaps there was no genuine interest from England… We all know that the media likes to add United’s name to their gossip columns.

