Inter’s Denzel Dumfries reveals Premier League dream

Inter’s Dutch international defender Denzel Dumfries has revealed that he has always wanted to play in the Premier League, despite his love of playing for the Nerazzurri.

The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Inter and in an exclusive interview with Gianluca Di Marzio, has revealed that he is fascinated by the English Premier League.

“It’s no secret that I would like to play in the Premier League, I love that league and my style of play suits English football” he declared, “But it is a blessing from God that I can play for Inter where I won six trophies in three years. As I already said, this is my home and my family is happy in Milan. I could never leave Inter just to make a ‘dream’ come true.”

Dumfries has been the centre of much transfer speculation with recent reports claiming that new Inter owners, Oaktree, were willing to listen to offers.

The player, who is currently with his national team at Euro 2024, told Di Marzio that discussions over a contract renewal had been on the table for some time, but that financial issues with the former owners, The Suning Group, had seen talks put on hold.

Dumfries was keen to stress that for the time being, he was fully committed to trying to help the Netherlands have a successful tournament in Germany and that all other issues would be addressed later in the summer.

