Inter-County Conference honors all-stars for spring sports

The Inter-County Conference honored all-stars for the 2024 spring sports season.

Student-athletes from Berlin Brothersvalley, Meyersdale, North Star, Rockwood and Windber are mentioned from the West Division.

In baseball, Berlin Brothersvalley's Pace Prosser (infielder); Meyersdale's Karter Schurg (outfielder) and Spencer Whitfield (infielder); North Star's Vance Kimmel (pitcher), Cayden Turner (infielder), Nolan Weible (outfielder) and Connor Yoder (infielder); Rockwood's Carson Brown (outfielder), Aaron Show (pitcher), Josh Wagner (outfielder) and Hunter Whipkey (pitcher); and Windber's Mason Horner (designated hitter), Lucas Oleksa (catcher), Lucas Rummel (outfielder) and Andrew Scalia (infielder) were named. North Star infielder Bryson Durst was on honorable mention.

Berlin Brothersvalley's Elsie Barna (catcher), Taylor Hillegass (outfielder), Coral Prosser (infielder) and Elena Ritchey (pitcher); Meyersdale's Izabella Donaldson (pitcher), Laurel Daniels (infielder), Kendell Donaldson (outfielder) and Marcella Dupre (outfielder); Rockwood's Brooke Snyder (infielder); and Windber's Rylee Baer (designated player), Nici Costlow (outfielder), Kaylie Gaye (infielder) and Skylee Miller (pitcher) were selected in softball.

In boys track and field, Meyersdale's Nolan Easton (400-meter relay), Dylan Hay (400 relay), Levi Hersch (400 relay), Bryson Hetz (javelin), Tristin Ohler (100, 200, 400 relay) and Jordan Synowietz (discus); and Windber's Tanner Barkley (3200 relay), Michael Dusack (3200 relay), Joe McKelvey (1600, 3200, 3200 relay) and Garrett Page (3200 relay) were named.

Berlin Brothersvalley's Deborah Bozovich (400, 1600 relay), Alexis Fairman (400 relay), Addisyn Glessner (pole vault, 400 relay), Mikaela Glessner (1600 relay), Lynndee Ickes (100 hurdles), Avery Ogburn (400 and 1600 relays) and Mercy Sechler (400 and 1600 relays); Meyersdale's Aurora Comfort (3200); and Windber's Heather Carney (triple jump, 3200 relay), Kendall Decewicz (3200 relay), Mayson Oyler (3200 relay) and Rachel Russo (3200 relay) were selected in girls track and field.