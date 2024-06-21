Inter make contact for Bologna and Switzerland star Dan Ndoye

Serie A giants Inter are looking to set up a potential transfer for Bologna man Dan Ndoye this summer.

According to a report by Davide Stoppini of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have been thwarted by Denzel Dumfries in renewal talks and therefore have started to look for his replacement. Bologna player Dan Ndoye is the name circling around the Nerazzurri headquarters as they hope to land him soon.

The Scudetto holders want an official confirmation from Dumfries on his future and then they will start proceedings on acquiring Ndoye. The 23-year-old has starred well with the Rossoblu and Switzerland featuring in a forward role but Inter are convinced that he can cover the position of a right winger.

The club’s deputy Sporting Director Dario Baccin was present in Switzerland’s game against Scotland in EURO 2024 to probe Ndoye before they make an offer.

Inter are evaluating Spezia’s Emil Holm, Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Salzburg’s Amar Dedic as the potential alternatives.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN