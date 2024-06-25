Inter Club membership campaign 2024/25 underway

MILANO - After a historic and unforgettable season, which sewed the Second Star onto the Inter jersey, the 2024/25 Inter Club membership campaign starts today, which has marked two consecutive records of members in the history of the Nerazzurri Coordination Centre in the last two years. Beyond distances and differences, the Inter Clubs allow us to share the passion for Inter and take the Nerazzurri colours all over the world, welcoming the fans to make them part of a family. There are currently 208,631 members and 1051 clubs, spread across all 5 continents, a movement that is increasingly international, with 14 new clubs opened abroad in the last season alone. Feeling like you are part of a common passion miles apart or experiencing the emotions of the pitch up close, being a member allows you to share unforgettable moments and choose how to experience Inter with unique opportunities: from events with the players of the First Team and the Legends to the dedicated ticket office with discounts and priority for some matches, special matches, reserved activities on match day, dedicated competitions, discounts, promotions and much more. As per tradition, members who register for the new season will receive the Welcome Kit (while supplies last), which this year will consist of a backpack for adults, a small backpack with small balls, bracelets and shoelaces for kids. Click here to find the Inter Club closest to you!