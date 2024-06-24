Inter change tactics for Manchester United target Martinez

Inter have decided to change their approach to the negotiations with Genoa for goalkeeper Josep Martinez, who is also tracked by Manchester United and Bournemouth.

They had been on track to secure the shot-stopper for €10m plus ownership of Italy Under-21 international midfielder Gaetano Oristanio.

However, Venezia set their sights firmly on Oristanio instead as part of their talks to sell USMNT player Tenner Tessmann to Inter.

Instead, Sky Sport Italia now suggest that Inter and Genoa have decided to go forward for Martinez purely on a cash basis to get the deal done.

His valuation on the transfer market is circa €15m, so any agreement would have to be for that sum.

Martinez attracting attention from England

There is competition, as the 26-year-old is also a target for Manchester United and Bournemouth following an impressive debut Serie A season.

He also helped Genoa earn promotion after his move from RB Leipzig originally on loan in 2022, later purchased for €3.5m.

Martinez is seen as the initial understudy to Switzerland international Yann Sommer, preparing to take over in future.