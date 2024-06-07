Inter Campus and Bruni Foundation, first time together in Cambodia

The just finished “Inter-Campus Cambodia” Mission had a special flavour: for the first time our activity was carried out side by side with our Project’s Proud Partner: Bruni Foundation.

The partnership between the two Organizations issued naturally from sharing the same values, such as solidarity, peace and friendship.

As usual, we started by visiting the first of the two Country’s centers: Roong village, 40km from the Capital City Phnom Penh. In this location, thanks to “Missione Possibile ONLUS”, we pursue the target of supporting, through sport activities, the school-path of 175 students attending the village’ school built and funded from the ONLUS itself.

During our visit we delivered to every child an Inter Milan sport equipment together with backpacks and other school materials generously offered by Bruni Foundation.

Our Mission continued in Kompong Thom Town. There we work at the local Orphanage together with 60 young boys and girls living inside the Institute. Our Project is possible thanks to the cooperation with “Il Nodo Onlus”, which funds and supports the activity within the Institute by supplying each hosted child with full food and accommodation, school attendance as well as access to sports, recreational and cultural activities.