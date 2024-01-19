Advertisement
Inter breeze past Lazio and into Italian Super Cup final

AFP
<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/soccer/players/3893937" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Hakan Calhanoglu;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Hakan Calhanoglu</a>'s penalty was his 11th goal of the season (Fayez NURELDINE)
Inter Milan will face Napoli in the Italian Super Cup final after comfortably beating Lazio 3-0 in Friday's clash in Riyadh.

Goals in each half from Marcus Thuram and Davide Frattesi and Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty four minutes after the break were enough for Serie A leaders Inter to get past Lazio at Al-Awwal Park.

Simone Inzaghi's team will now face Napoli on Monday night at the same stadium after the Italian champions beat Fiorentina 3-0 on Thursday.

Inter have a tight title race with Juventus and the Champions League last-16 to contend with in coming weeks but Inzaghi brought out the big guns to shoot down Lazio.

An uninterested-looking Lazio barely had a kick in a one-sided contest which showed why Inter are favourites to take the Scudetto from Napoli come May.

Inter created a huge number of chances while Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez both had efforts hit the bar in a dominant display.

Lazio meanwhile will head back to Rome after having barely created an opening in front of a largely tepid crowd in the Saudi Arabian capital.

Napoli's win over Fiorentina was played out in front of a two-thirds empty ground and while Inter and Lazio had a bigger crowd there was limited enthusiasm from the stands.

This season's Super Cup in the first to feature four teams, with the top two in last season's Serie A and the two Italian Cup finalists contesting the tournament.

