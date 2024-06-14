Inter advanced talks with Venezia for USMNT talent Tessmann

Inter are reported to be in advanced talks with Serie A newcomers Venezia for USMNT midfielder Tanner Tessmann, but would leave him on loan for a season.

According to Sky Sport Italia, this is a move that fits the fact both Italian top flight clubs are now owned and run by Americans.

It would also include a player exchange, with names mentioned including goalkeeper Filip Stankovic and creative midfielder Gaetano Oristanio.

The plan would be for Inter to buy Tessmann, who turns 23 in September, then leave him on loan at Venezia for next season so that he can gain more Serie A experience.

Tessmann flourished this season

He is not entirely new to the Italian top flight, having made 20 Serie A appearances for Venezia in the 2021-22 campaign.

Tessmann remained on the Laguna in Serie B, reaching the play-offs in 2022-23 and then managing to gain promotion this season.

It was a breakout campaign for the American, as he scored seven goals and provided three assists in 41 games for Venezia this term.

He was purchased from FC Dallas in the summer of 2021 for €3.64m and his current contract runs to June 2025.

Bologna had also been linked with him recently, a club run by Canadian Joey Saputo.