Inter admit they stand no chance of landing Leipzig hot-shot Werner

Inter have ruled out a move for Timo Werner after accepting the Germany star would not be willing to join them.

Werner has caught the eye in the Bundesliga and the Champions League with RB Leipzig this season.

Only Robert Lewandowski has scored more than 24-goal Werner in Germany's top flight this season.

Inter was once the place to go for Germany stars, with the likes of Jurgen Klinsmann, Lothar Matthaus and Andreas Brehme pulling on the famous black and blue stripes in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

However, Inter will not enter any close-season battle for Werner's signature, sporting director Piero Ausilio has revealed.

He said: "We have always liked him but he will not come.

"I know the reasons and they are various. I know the opinion of the boy and his entourage.

"It is true he has a clause [in his contract], but he will not come."

Premier League champions-elect Liverpool are the club to whom Werner has been most frequently linked.

The 24-year-old is widely reported to have a €60million release clause in his contract.

Ausilio, who was speaking on Sky Sport Italia, said Inter were keeping tabs on Hertha Berlin winger Matheus Cunha.

He also stressed Paris Saint-Germain veteran Edinson Cavani was "not a priority", pointing to Inter having Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez already at the club.

Serie A is set to resume the 2019-20 season from June 20, it was confirmed on Thursday, more than three months after it was put on hold during the coronavirus crisis.