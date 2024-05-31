Inter and adesso.it: discovering Inter Women

Inter and adesso.it: together in discovering the foundational aspects of the Club’s Official Women’s Team Partner. With a series of editorial pieces that centred on our Inter Women with interviews, challenges, goal reactions and exclusive videos, we shared the most important values that tie these two worlds together. From the role of leadership to that of relationships, from having an intense working culture as a tool for growth to the importance of preparing for the future, from inclusivity based on being open-minded to the relevance of ideas such as quality, innovation and growth.