The intensity of Alabama football’s past has returned

In Alabama’s Week 5 win over Mississippi State, fans noticed how fired-up head coach Nick Saban got on the sidelines. Sometime over the last year, he had stopped his infamous in-game blowups on players and officials. It had been quite some time since we saw a broken headset at the hands of Saban.

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Terrion Arnold was on the receiving end of a Saban rant. The Alabama football social media team shared a video in preparation for the Tide’s big-time SEC West matchup against Texas A&M.

In the video, Arnold talks about the team finding its identity, the ability to take a chewing-out by Saban if it means being coached at the highest possible level and even what’s in store for the future of this team.

If any fans had any doubts about the intensity of this team, I strongly encourage them to watch this video. Any worries about this team’s focus on winning go out the window with this.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 college football season progresses.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire