Intense Sniper goes T-Type, Recluse Comes Back Outta Hiding

While most recent coverage of Intense Cycles has focused on the upcoming M1 downhill bike and its 3D-printed alloy subframe, they have two new trail-oriented bikes already out… sorta.

Above, the new Sniper T Pro gets an updated rear triangle for SRAM Transmission compatibility. That means UDH compatibility, too, but that’s not it’s only trick…

2025 intense sniper t pro with UDH and pressed carbon fiber linkage

The shock linkage is made of pressed carbon fiber, which is made from scrap carbon. That means less waste going to a landfill. The bike has 120mm travel, which is 20mm more than the XC-spec Sniper.

2025 intense sniper t pro with UDH and pressed carbon fiber linkage

Another nice feature comes with spec – it gets size-specific handlebar widths and crank arm lengths. That’s a much-appreciated decision by the product manager that helps the bike fit more riders better. Aaaaaannnnd, every complete bike comes with a full tool kit with everything you need to assemble and adjust the bike, including tire sealant and a shock pump. MSRP on this Pro model is $6,499.

2025 Intense Recluse trail bike

2025 intense recluse alloy trail all mountain bike

Last seen on the market in 2018, the Intense Recluse was a carbon fiber 27.5-wheeled trail bike. Now, for 2025, it appears to be making a comeback with 29er with an alloy frame.

2025 intense recluse alloy trail all mountain bike

It keeps their JS Tuned dual-linkage suspension design with one-piece rear triangle, which they use on their short- and medium-travel full suss bikes. (The M1 and latest Tracer enduro bikes have switched to a lower link-driven shock design that brings the center of gravity lower)

2025 intense recluse alloy trail all mountain bike

The lower Tange Seiki Technoglide headset bearing cup is external and likely a cost-saving spec decision, but the upper bearing is set into the headtube.

2025 intense recluse alloy trail all mountain bike

The lower shock mount doubles as the linkage pivot and looks to have a flip chip for adjustable geometry. Rear travel is 140mm, paired with 150mm forks.

2025 intense recluse alloy trail all mountain bike

So, when can you get it? More like, where can you get it… the new Recluse is only available in European and Asian markets for now. Check their global site for more details and to see all the models.

