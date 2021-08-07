Intense images as Team USA men’s basketball survives France to win gold medal

In this article:

U.S. men capture fourth straight gold medal

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Kevin Durant led the way as the United States outlasted France in the gold-medal game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Team USA won its fourth straight gold medal and gained revenge for a preliminary round defeat by France with an 87-82 victory that was thrilling to the last minute.

France's Evan Fournier shoots over Bam Adebyaho

(Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Rudy Gobert (R) and USA's Jayson Tatum scrap for the ball

(Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Rudy Gobert (L) fights for the ball with USA's Jrue Holiday

(Photo by BRIAN SNYDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Guerschon Yabusele of Team France dunks

(Photo by Eric Gay - Pool/Getty Images)

Jrue Holiday drives to the basket

. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rudy Gobert watches ball as Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton defend

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant shoots against Nando de Colo

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jrue Holiday shoots against Rudy Gobert

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Nando de Colo passes around United States' Bam Adebayo

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Kevin Durant dunks the ball

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard (6) shoots against France

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum (10) dunks the ball

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum (10) celebrates United States play

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

United States' Kevin Durant (7) celebrates after a score

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Thomas Heurtel is blocked by United States' Jrue Holiday

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Bam Adebayo passes past France's Moustapha Fall

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Kevin Durant goes up for a dunk against Rudy Gobert

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

France's Moustapha Fall and Kevin Durant fight for the ball

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Damian Lillard shoots the ball against France

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Gregg Popovich exhorts his team

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant heads up court in the gold-medal game

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Draymond Green celebrates after the U.S. downed France

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Let the party begin!

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

