Intense images as Team USA men’s basketball survives France to win gold medal
U.S. men capture fourth straight gold medal
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kevin Durant led the way as the United States outlasted France in the gold-medal game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Team USA won its fourth straight gold medal and gained revenge for a preliminary round defeat by France with an 87-82 victory that was thrilling to the last minute.
France's Evan Fournier shoots over Bam Adebyaho
(Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)
France's Rudy Gobert (R) and USA's Jayson Tatum scrap for the ball
(Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)
France's Rudy Gobert (L) fights for the ball with USA's Jrue Holiday
(Photo by BRIAN SNYDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Guerschon Yabusele of Team France dunks
(Photo by Eric Gay - Pool/Getty Images)
Jrue Holiday drives to the basket
. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rudy Gobert watches ball as Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton defend
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Kevin Durant shoots against Nando de Colo
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Jrue Holiday shoots against Rudy Gobert
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Nando de Colo passes around United States' Bam Adebayo
(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Kevin Durant dunks the ball
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Damian Lillard (6) shoots against France
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Jayson Tatum (10) dunks the ball
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jayson Tatum (10) celebrates United States play
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
United States' Kevin Durant (7) celebrates after a score
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Thomas Heurtel is blocked by United States' Jrue Holiday
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Bam Adebayo passes past France's Moustapha Fall
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kevin Durant goes up for a dunk against Rudy Gobert
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
France's Moustapha Fall and Kevin Durant fight for the ball
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Damian Lillard shoots the ball against France
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Gregg Popovich exhorts his team
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kevin Durant heads up court in the gold-medal game
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Draymond Green celebrates after the U.S. downed France
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Let the party begin!
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
