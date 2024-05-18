[Getty Images]

Roberto de Zerbi says he is "very proud" of the "past two historic seasons", as it was announced he would leave Brighton by mutual agreement after their final game of the season against Manchester United on Sunday.

The 44-year-old former Shakhtar Donetsk coach joined the Seagulls in September 2022 on a four-year contract, after Graham Potter left for Chelsea.

He guided them to their highest Premier League finish in 2022-23 and then to the last 16 of the Europa League this season - the club's first in Europe.

"I am very sad to be leaving Brighton," said De Xerbi.

"But I am very proud of what my players and staff have achieved with the support of everyone at the club and our amazing fans in the past two historic seasons.

"We have agreed to end my time at Brighton so that the club and I can continue to work in the way that suits each of us best, following our own ideas and visions, as well as our work and human values.

"I have really enjoyed an intense and challenging two years working in the Premier League, not least competing in four major competitions this season.

"Leaving now provides me with time to take a break before deciding on my future plans."

Albion chairman Tony Bloom praised De Zerbi for "leading the club to new heights" and said making the announcement now gives Brighton "the earliest opportunity to plan for next season".

He added: "I am sure our fans will give Roberto and his staff a wonderful and fully deserved send off at the Amex before, during and after tomorrow's match."

"I'd like to thank Roberto and his staff for all their hard work in the past two seasons. They all leave our club on good terms and with our very best wishes for the future."

