How intel from two Georgia transfers helped Alabama football win SEC Championship

ATLANTA — There's no question two former Georgia transfers helped Alabama football beat the Bulldogs to win the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

There's the obvious way: receiver Jermaine Burton caught a touchdown in the first half, then linebacker Trezmen Marshall recovered a fumble in the second half deep in Bulldogs' territory.

There's also the less-obvious way the two transfers helped Alabama beat Georgia 27-24: Their insights and intel in what Georgia could be thinking or doing.

Marshall spent four years with the Bulldogs, practicing against their offense. So he knew somewhat what to expect and how to defend it.

"You kind of pick up on stuff," Marshall said. "They were going to do the (formations into the boundary) a lot and try to do the truck toss, try to do misdirections."

So Marshall did his best to give his teammates intel on Georgia's offensive players. He told his Alabama teammates what type of player each was.

"I told them, “Brock (Bowers), Brock's going to get his," Marshall said. "You’ve got to respect Brock. You’ve got to respect him."

The insights Marshall and Burton offered might have been the most helpful at halftime, though. They did their best to relay to teammates what might be happening and what might be said in the Georgia locker room.

"Jermaine actually told us Georgia is going to go into the locker room, they’re going to regroup, they’re going to start at 0-0, and they’re going to throw everything at us, which they did," guard Tyler Booker said. "He told us what coach (Kirby) Smart was saying to them in the locker room, and that gave us the mindset ... we’ve got to finish this game."

Marshall told his teammates they had 30 minutes left to finish things out. Georgia was most certainly not going to throw in the towel.

"They ain't going to lay down," Marshall said he told his teammates. "We've got to choke them out."

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: How intel from two Georgia transfers helped Alabama football win SEC