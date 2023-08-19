All the intel I gathered from second Alabama football scrimmage: Updating QB1 battle

Alabama football held another scrimmage Saturday, the second and final scrimmage of fall camp as the Crimson Tide prepares for its season opener against Middle Tennessee.

It's the last time the players will have a chance to compete in a game-like setting with the first game two weeks away. Position battles are getting more and more clarity, and Saturday helped in those efforts.

The scrimmage Saturday was closed to reporters and the general public, but The Tuscaloosa News spoke with multiple onlookers. Here are some of the notes and intel we gleaned from Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Latest on Alabama football quarterback battle

There was not a massive shakeup at quarterback from the previous scrimmage, but as one source put it, "the bull has not been grabbed by the horns."

Jalen Milroe remains at the top of the pecking order. He went with the first-team offense in the first series. Ty Simpson had the second crack at it. Milroe made a few nice plays, one of which he threw a great pass to Malik Benson for what would have been a long touchdown, but the pass bounced off Benson's hands.

It doesn't sound like Simpson did anything to move himself ahead of Milroe. So with two weeks until the first game, Milroe still appears to be at the front of the pack and the most likely player to take the first snap at quarterback against Middle Tennessee. Where it goes from there will be determined by how Milroe plays as well as Simpson; Both will likely get time against Middle Tennessee.

As for the other quarterbacks, freshman Dylan Lonergan was the third signal caller with a chance to run the offense. Several sources mentioned how his arm stood out. One onlooker said he's got the "it" factor. Saban also praised Lonergan after the scrimmage but noted how experience will be key for him. The early reviews on Lonergan are strong; whether that means he can play meaningful snaps this season or next remains to be seen. That could be somewhat dictated by circumstances as well. It's probably too early for Lonergan to be considered in the conversation of starting quarterbacks right now, but if nothing else, he's got a shot to be a strong starter down the road.

Tyler Buchner, the Notre Dame transfer, went after Milroe, Simpson and Lonergan. He received positive reviews; one source who watched both scrimmages said that on Saturday, Buchner looked as good as he's looked. He seems to be making progress, but he still probably has a ways to go to be in consideration for the starting quarterback job.

Freshman Eli Holstein also got some work but not until later in the scrimmage.

Shakeup on offensive line

The first offensive line to take the field was (left to right) Kadyn Proctor, Tyler Booker, Seth McLaughlin, Terrence Ferguson and JC Latham. That's a flipping of the guards; Booker had been working primarily on the right side with his old pal Latham through most of fall camp. Darrian Dalcourt is also getting work at both guard spots.

"Basically, we moved some guys around to try and get a balance of experience a little bit more," Saban said. "(Booker) played left guard last year. He was playing right guard, but we moved him back to left guard. I think that’s helped the left tackles who are less experienced, somebody that’s got more experience, more confidence, can make calls, can help them with their communication. That doesn’t mean it’s the way it’s going to be, but that’s one thing that has helped, to some degree, on that side of the line."

Proctor, a true freshman, is battling redshirt freshman Elijah Pritchett for the left tackle spot. Multiple sources mentioned how Proctor's footwork looked good. He might need some time to acclimate to the college game, but Proctor has a high ceiling.

Defense stout overall

The first-team defense has been drawing rave reviews. "Pretty dominant" and "nasty" were two phrases mentioned about it. As the offense works through several questions, the defense looks poised to be the foundation of this team.

The defensive line and linebackers are taking shape as well. The first group up front looks to be Tim Smith, Jaheim Oatis and Justin Eboigbe. At linebacker, Dallas Turner, Deontae Lawson, Jihaad Campbell and Chris Braswell ran with the first-team defense. Don't be surprised to see Quandarrius Robinson get some work, too, on the edge.

Specialists stand out

Punter James Burnip had a good day with multiple punts that impressed several onlookers, pinning the other team deep in its own territory. Reichard also kicked a long field goal.

Tight end notes

Amari Niblack got plenty of work with the top offense. He figures to be a mismatch for defenses, and Alabama looks to take advantage. CJ Dippre, the Maryland transfer, looks poised to be a tight end who will be used a lot, too. Danny Lewis Jr. is another in the mix for snaps.

