Here’s intel on new Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark from a Chiefs perspective

The Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.5 million contract with former Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark on Thursday.

To learn more about the edge defender, we reached out to Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire to ask five questions about Clark and his time in KC. Check out our questions and Goldman’s answers below.

What should Broncos fans expect from Clark — does he still have gas left in the tank?

He’s a passionate and proud guy, so I don’t think he’s going to be one to sign a deal with a new team and not give an A-plus effort. That said, his mind might be willing, but his body? He’s had some health issues – undisclosed stomach illnesses – that have hurt his ability to stay on the field at times. He’s gotten his diet under control to limit the issues, but he still managed to miss time in 2022. He’s also playing at a size that is probably more suitable for a 3-4 outside linebacker than a 4-3 defensive end.

Did it seem like KC had moved on, or was there a possibility of re-signing Clark before he went to Denver?

The chances were slim-to-none after the Chiefs failed to rework his deal back in March before they released him. The writing was on the wall after the team restructured his deal last year and gave him an astronomical cap hit on the final year of his contract. The plan was always to move on, even though the front office really liked what he brought to the table as a leader and teammate.

What was Clark’s biggest weakness in KC?

Consistency and staying on the field. While he didn’t have any longer absences, Clark never played a full season in each of his four years in Kansas City. He also never had a double-digit sack year during the regular season despite playing next to Chris Jones and getting a ton of 1-on-1 looks.

What was Clark’s biggest strength in KC?

He had a penchant for stepping up and making plays in some really big moments in the postseason. During the team’s 2019-20 Super Bowl run, he had a string of clutch sacks that helped ice each of the games. His placement on the NFL’s postseason sack leaderboard really speaks for itself.

Clark indicated he wants to help the Broncos get back on top, bringing back Neil Smith memories. Do you think he can do it?

Well, he has to get there first and I’m not sure that Clark is going to be the one to drag Russell Wilson across the finish line. The defense has never been the problem in Denver in these past few years. It’s all about whether they can field a competent offense. That said, Clark’s certainly not going to hurt your chances unless you’re relying on him to be something he’s not. At this point in his career, I’m not sure you can expect more than a rotational edge rusher and strong leadership.

