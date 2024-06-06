Insurance runs prove vital as Jacks win twice to keep season alive

Jun. 5—The importance of scoring late was on full display in each of the Bemidji High School baseball team's Section 8-4A Tournament elimination games on Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Lumberjacks knocked off No. 2 St. Michael-Albertville 8-5 before avenging a tournament-opening loss against fourth-seeded Elk River with a 3-2 victory.

The day started in Cold Spring for BHS. The Jacks fell behind 3-1 in the first inning before answering with a three-run third inning. Gunner Ganske and Peyton Neadeau had RBI singles in the third.

A pair of bases-loaded walks put the Knights ahead 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jack Lundquist tied the game in the top of the sixth with an RBI single before Fisher Ganske ripped a bases-loaded triple in the seventh.

Neadeau started the game on the mound for Bemidji before coming out in the fourth inning. He re-entered the game as a pitcher in the seventh, pushed through a rain delay and left two runners stranded to pick up the save. Gavin Kapaun earned the win over two innings of work.

The Lumberjacks changed locations due to the weather fiasco, hopping on a bus to Elk River for their second elimination game of the day. Once again, a late run with also the difference for BHS against the Elks.

Fisher Ganske scored on a double steal in the top of the third before singling in another run in the fourth. Elk River cut the deficit in half in the sixth. In the top of the seventh, Gunner Ganske scored on a passed ball to make it 3-1.

The Elks put their first two batters on base to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning before an RBI single made it 3-2. However, the game ended in the next at-bat.

Kobe Brown induced a slow ground ball back to himself and threw it to second base in an attempt to turn a double play. Neadeau made the force out but was interfered with by an Elk River baserunner. Officials ruled the situation a double play with a force out at second base and the runner at first out by proxy of the interference play at second.

Bemidji is back in Cold Spring on Thursday to take on third-seeded Moorhead in the elimination bracket championship. The winner gets top-seeded St. Cloud and will have to beat the Crush twice to advance to state. If necessary, the second section title game will be played on Friday.

Bemidji 8, St. Michael-Albertville 5

BHS 103 001 3 — 8-11-3

STMA 300 200 0 — 5-5-52

WP: Kapaun (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

LP: Byer (4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

S: Neadeau (4.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K)

Bemidji 3, Elk River 2

BHS 001 100 1 — 3-11-0

STMA 000 010 1 — 2-6-2

WP: Kapaun (4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K)

LP: Clemons (4 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

S: Brown (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)