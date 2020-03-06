Insurance CEO Rich 'Big Daddy' Salgado explains how Redskins can get cap relief on Alex Smith's contract

When the Redskins traded for Alex Smith in January of 2018 and then immediately signed him to a five-year extension, few batted an eye.

In his first season with Washington, Smith wasn't spectacular. But he did lead the Redskins to a 6-3 start, one of their best in recent memory. Everything changed in a November clash against the Texans when the quarterback suffered a gruesome leg injury, one that Smith is still recovering from nearly 16 months later. Since then, the Redskins are 4-19. Yikes.

The quarterback still hopes to return to football, but it's unclear if that will ever be a possibility. As Smith is still under contract while he recovers, he continues to take up a large portion of the Redskins' salary cap. In 2019, Smith's contract had a $20.4 million cap hit, according to Sportrac, despite the quarterback not taking a snap.

During the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the Redskins Talk podcast sat down with Coastal Advisors, LLC. insurance CEO Rich "Big Daddy" Salgado, who explained how teams can potentially get cap relief when a player on a large contract suffers a devastating injury.

"What happens is, when the teams sign this monstrous contract, they'll take out a policy on the player," Salgado said. "God forbid something happens to him and he also misses time. Then they start getting a weekly benefit. They are the beneficiary, the players are the insured."

Washington has yet to get any cap relief from Smith's injury. The quarterback has a $21.4 million cap hit in 2020. The Redskins do have an out on Smith's contract following next season, but it would cost them $10.8 million in dead cap, according to Sportrac.

Salgado's company sells insurance to players and targets prospects as they enter the NFL Draft.

"You have these kids that are juniors and seniors coming out, trying to protect themselves," Salgado said. "So what happens is they take out insurance, God forbid something happens, they get paid if they get an injury that doesn't allow them to play football.

"We sit down with individually and say, 'It's not a vet, it's a process. You're making this amount of money, you have a family, you have obligations, you have responsibilities. How are you going to protect those things? What are you going to do to plan?'" he continued. "We do one thing: insurance."

Players like Smith, who suffer potentially career-ending injuries, can also collect on a policy, should they have insurance.

"What happens is everything is career-ending," Salgado said. "If you blow out a knee to a point where you can't perform, that's a situation where you're going to collect on a policy."

With football being such a violent sport, it's a smart idea for both teams and players to protect themselves by taking out insurance in case of an injury like Smith's.

