'Insulting' prize pot for Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France organisers have been accused of offering an “insulting” amount of prize money in this year’s history-making women’s Tour de France Femmes.

After years of failed attempts and half-hearted incarnations, women’s cycling will finally have a race to compare to the men’s Tour de France when the eight-stage race begins in Paris on Sunday.

Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO), the organisers of the event, are offering a prize purse of €250,000 for the event - making it the richest race in the women’s peloton this year - courtesy of virtual cycling giant Zwift coming on board as a headline sponsor.

But that figure equates to just a tenth of the €2.2 million prize pot on offer in this year’s men’s Tour, despite it being three times longer than the women’s.

“If the women are racing over eight days and the men 21, then no, I don't think it should be a 50-50 split,” said cycling activist Kathryn Bertine, who co-founded Le Tour Entier, the pressure group which pushed for the creation of La Course in 2014 and has spent years lobbying ASO to relaunch a women’s Tour.

“But it absolutely should be equal to what men are earning in those eight days. It’s insulting that they [ASO] are promoting this as the biggest prize money ever and it's only one tenth of the men’s prize purse. Record prize money cannot be a band-aid for the fact that if it isn't equal, it isn’t equal.”

Cycling is no stranger to its gender pay gap and vast disparities remain inside the women’s professional peloton. Some female riders, for example, will not receive any remuneration for competing in the Tour de France Femmes, where the winner at the top of stage eight’s La Super Planche des Belles on July 31 will pocket €50,000 (£43,000). That equates to a mere tenth of what the winner of this year’s men’s Tour will receive.

All male riders finishing on the Champs Elysees in Paris this weekend will take home at least €1,000, with cheques of €200,000 and €100,000 for the remaining podium places. In the women’s event, a total of €200,000 will be shared out between stage winners, jersey holders and winners and other top general classification finishers.

Louise Gibson, who co-founded the Internationelles team that in recent years has ridden every stage of the men’s Tour in protest that there was no female equivalent, warned there was still work to do to achieve greater pay parity.

“I wouldn’t expect the prize money to be the same as the men when it’s not the same kind of race, in terms of the types of stages or length, but that’s where our battle will continue,” said Gibson. “It’s not equality. We’ll keep battling until there is something as prestigious as the Tour de France that women can aspire to race.

“There’s still so much battling to do to close that gender pay gap, so it’s now more of an equality message of getting better coverage, better sponsorship.”

The Cyclists Alliance, the independent union representing female professional cyclists, described the prize purse in the women’s event as “disappointing” but said the most popular top issue for it to advocate for on behalf of riders continued to be live coverage.

In response, ASO highlighted the €250,000 prize purse in the Tour de France Femmes was higher than some eight-stage men’s races, such as the Critérium du Dauphine, which currently has a prize purse of €120,000. “We cannot compare with the Tour de France and its 120 years of history,” it said in a statement.