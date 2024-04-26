Institute seal play-off place with late winner

A hugely dramatic finish to the NIFL Championship season saw Institute score deep in stoppage time against Portadown to secure second spot in the league and a place in the Irish League promotion-relegation play-off against Ballymena United next week.

Michael Harris was the hero for Stute as he fired into the bottom corner from Shane McGinty's assist to seal a 1-0 victory at Shamrock Park.

Harris's strike saw his side leapfrog Bangor and Annagh United into the runner-up position behind champions Portadown.

Annagh, who had Ruairi McDonald sent-off in the 83rd minute, and Bangor, played out a goal-less draw in their game.

Dundela's hopes of finishing second ended with a 3-2 home defeat by H&W Welders.

The Duns would not have taken part in the play-off as they did not receive a promotion licence.

Institute will host the first leg of the play-off next Tuesday night, with the return leg at Ballymena Showgrounds three days later.