Instate Minnesota commit gets Michigan State football offer

A significant offer has gone out in the 2024 recruiting class this afternoon when Michigan State sent an offer to Brady Pretzlaff, who is currently committed to Minnesota.

Pretzlaff is a 3-star linebacker standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 220 pounds in the 2024 class that is from Gaylord, Michigan, attending Gaylord High School. Before his commitment to Minnesota, he held additional offers from Illinois and Stanford.

https://x.com/brady_pretzlaff/status/1700256092649902365?s=46&t=wsijTQ4eyzHYcpF51dS9BA

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire