3 Instant takeaways: Ravens escape in Philadelphia

The Ravens won their third-straight game by the skin of their teeth as they withstood an Eagles 4th quarter rally that nearly tied the game with two minutes to play.

After a dominating start to the game, the Eagles came alive in the second half and scored 28 points to nearly tie the game.

The Ravens led 17-0 (at half), 24-6 (at the end of the third quarter) and 30-14 (with 7:12 to go), but needed a stop on a 2-point conversion to end the game.

Baltimore’s pass rush was dominant and quarterback Lamar Jackson was explosive, but the defense allowed 28 second-half points as the Ravens scraped by to 5-0 on the season. They’ll have a week off before a massive game against the Steelers upcoming on Nov. 1.

Here are a few takeaways from the Ravens’ win:

1. Three-game stretch? Mission accomplished

The Ravens were blown out on their own field against the Chiefs in Week 3 in what was their biggest test of the season.

But the following three weeks couldn’t have been more kind to the Ravens.

They faced the Washington Football Team, the Bengals and the Eagles — all games where the Ravens were favored by at least 10 points — and came out with three wins, no matter how ugly.

With a massive five game stretch against the Steelers, Colts, Patriots, Titans and Steelers again, the need to stack wins early in the season was notable for the Ravens.

Now, they’re 5-1 as they begin the push for the playoffs against their biggest competition in the AFC North.

2. Another great day for the front seven

For the second straight week, the Ravens’ front got after the opposing quarterback. They ended the game with seven sacks against a depleted Eagles offensive line.

The Ravens got after Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz all afternoon and made him and the Eagles’ run game off-balance all afternoon. Calais Campbell finished with five total tackles and three sacks in what was clearly his best performance as a Raven.

In the final game of a three-game stretch where the Ravens’ front seven needed to feast, they passed the final test.

3. Spread the wealth

One of the large criticisms about the Ravens over the last few weeks has been their reliance on tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. On Sunday, the Ravens shared the football like participation trophies.

Seven different players made a reception, and Brown, tight end Nick Boyle and wide receiver Devin Duvernay led the team with three receptions each.

Jackson went 16-for-27 passing for 186 yards and one touchdown. He ran the ball nine times for 108 yards, but the biggest carry came on a 37-yard touchdown run up the gut for a score.

The Ravens made sure everyone was involved on Sunday.

4. Double-digit win streak snapped

The Ravens won again, yes, but they had to escape a furious Eagles rally to get to 5-1.

It was the Ravens' first win by single digits since Week 14 of last season, when they beat the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo.

For as much as the discussion this year has revolved around the Ravens struggling in their wins, they've still managed to earn wins in every game they should have, a big point of emphasis as the year moves on.