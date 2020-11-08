Instant takeaways from the Ravens’ 24-10 win over the Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens spent the entire first half of Sunday's game stuck in neutral with a horrendous offense.

Starting on the first drive of the second half, they turned on jets.

In a 24-10 win over the Colts on Sunday on the road, the Ravens moved to 6-2 with perhaps their gutsiest win of the year.

Lamar Jackson turned the ship around in the second half, as the Ravens rebounded from last week's loss to the Steelers.

Here are a few takeaways from the team's loss:

First half sleepwalk, second half standouts

For the first half of Sunday’s game, the Ravens looked like they were asleep at the wheel.

Even with what could’ve been a devastating fumble in the second half inside the five-yard line by running back Gus Edwards, the Ravens turned it around and controlled the game for the third and fourth quarters. The exclamation point was a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 8:23 off the clock and ended in a Jackson touchdown.

A turning point in the half, and the game, was a controversial interception by cornerback Marcus Peters that was overturned by a challenge by coach John Harbaugh. From there, the Ravens took control.

Baltimore made its mistakes offensively early, but played well enough in the second half to overcome.

Lamar’s Legs

Jackson carried the Ravens’ rushing attack with 13 carries for 58 yards, including a touchdown run on a naked bootleg to cap the Ravens’ best drive of the day.

The rushing attack, which bludgeoned the Steelers a week ago, was held in check. Edwards had just 23 yards on 11 carries and J.K. Dobbins had 30 yards on 12 carries.

The carries were once again nearly even, but Jackson carried the load.

The offensive line struggles

A year ago, the Ravens’ offensive line was one of the best in the sport. Through half of the 2020 season, they’ve struggled as much as any position group on the roster.

That was evident Sunday, as the Colts sacked Jackson twice in the first. Through eight games this season, he’s been sacked a total of 21 times compared to just 23 times a year ago.

The Ravens lost All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a season-ending ankle injury last Sunday against the Steelers and had to move Orlando Brown Jr. to left tackle and D.J. Fluker to right tackle. Right guard Tyre Phillips is also on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Still, the Ravens’ offensive line was an issue Sunday that bears watching moving forward.

The second half, however, was much kinder to the offensive line as they slowly but surely turned the game around.

A big AFC win

The Ravens and Colts entered Sunday’s game at 5-2. And through the first half, the Ravens stared 5-3 in the face.

They rallied in the second half, however, as they moved to 6-2 at the midway mark of the season. The win couldn’t have come at a better time, as the Ravens are in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season and just lost to the Steelers last week.

The Ravens avoided another loss to an AFC opponent in the playoff chase with their second half comeback, and will be favored to beat the Patriots next week on Sunday Night Football.

After the Patriots game, the Ravens will face the Titans at home and Steelers on the road. Meaning, at worst, the Ravens will have a winning record entering December when the schedule will lighten up.