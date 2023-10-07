Instant takeaways: Poor quarterback play compounds Purdue football's 20-14 loss at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Purdue football got Iowa'd.

The Hawkeyes specialize in patience, defense and special teams. Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium was a textbook example of Iowa football since Kirk Ferentz became head coach in 1999.

Iowa's defense was better than Purdue's offense.

One big run and one interception was enough for the Hawkeyes to win 20-14.

Here are three instant takeaways:

Poor quarterback play for Purdue football

Deacon Hill looked like a poor excuse for a Division I quarterback, but the same could be said for Purdue's signal caller.

Hudson Card's decision making was questionable at best. He held on to the ball too long and continues to take sacks rather than throw the ball away. Card also didn't take advantage of open running lanes, which has proven to be a relied upon weapon previously.

Something seemed off, too, between Card and center Gus Hartwig, whether it was snap placement of timing, but that threw the offense out of whack at times against a defense that the Boilermakers already were struggling against.

Purdue still had hope in the fourth quarter, until Card threw his second interception. Card was sacked six times.

Big plays bite Purdue defense

When Purdue's defense was struggling early in the season, it was big plays that were costing the Boilermakers.

As a whole, the defense was pretty good Saturday.

But it was Kaleb Johnson's 67-yard touchdown and Erick All's 22-yard reception that were the difference makers for Iowa's moribund offense.

Injuries pile up

Already down Max Klare and Marquis Washington for Saturday's game, among others, the Boilermakers lost running back Tyrone Tracy and right tackle Marcus Mbow during the game.

Purdue's depth chart will be tested in the second half of the season if those players are out for any extended period of time.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

