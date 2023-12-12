Instant takeaways from the Dolphins' Monday shocking loss to Tennessee Titans

It could ultimately cost the Dolphins a first-round bye.

It will test their resolve to bounce back after an inexplicable, shocking defeat.

Despite being gifted a 27-13 fourth-quarter lead, the Dolphins were stunned by the Tennessee Titans 28-27 Monday night after giving up two touchdowns in the final 2:46 of a wild, 32-point fourth period.

Raheem Mostert appeared to put the Dolphins in control with touchdown runs of 3 and 5 yards following Tennessee fumbles deep in Titans territory, but Tennessee never gave up hope, scoring on a 3-yard reception by DeAndre Hopkins — who added a critical two-point conversion catch — before Derrick Henry added the winning TD run from 3 yards out and Nick Folk kicked the deciding extra point with 1:49 left.

The Titans drove 75 and 64 yards against a gassed Miami defense on the critical two TD drives.

More: Dolphins battling Titans on Monday Night Football after Tyreek Hill injury | Live updates

Tennessee's Derrick Henry scores a late touchdown against Elijah Campbell.

Miami’s last chance ended when Tua Tagovailoa was sacked on fourth down, one of five sacks conceded by the Dolphins’ depleted offensive line.

The Dolphins fell to 9-4 and a game behind Baltimore in the race for the AFC’s top seed. It also was their first home loss of the season, coming against a now-5-8 team that had been winless on the road.

Injuries were a factor, none bigger than an early ankle injury that threatened to knock Tyreek Hill out of the game for good. But once again, Hill showed it’s nearly impossible to keep him out of a game. He returned in the second half, sparking the offense with a couple of big plays, before finishing with four receptions for 61 yards. Only twice this season has he finished a game with fewer yards.

Hill, seeking to become the first receiver with a 2,000-yard season, is now on pace to finish with 2,016 yards. He has 1,542 through 13 games.

The Dolphins will essentially conclude this stretch of the season Sunday when the New York Jets (5-8) visit Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami is a 12-point favorite over the Jets — but such a status was no help to them Monday night.

Takeaways:

Time to let the fade fade away?

The Dolphins twice tried fades in the red zone.

Neither came close.

Fades haven’t been kind to the Dolphins this season, probably because they don’t have that 6-foot-6 receiver with strong hands and a vertical leap to match.

Early in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa tried to hit the 5-9 Hill on a fade on second-and-goal. It was incomplete. When Tagovailoa slipped on the next play, all Miami could manage was a 31-yard field goal for a 13-all tie.

Titans tee off on Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill and then Tua …

The Titans took shots on the Miami receivers early.

Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle with a 16-yard pass on the Dolphins’ second offensive play, but safety Amani Hooker hammered Waddle right away. It was the kind of bang-bang play that often draws a flag for a hit on a defenseless receiver coming across the middle. Nothing was called.

On the next series, Tagovailoa and Hill connected for a short gain. Linebacker Sean Murphy-Bunting yanked Hill down with what appeared to be a horse collar tackle. Hill’s left leg was trapped as he went down, and even though he jogged off, he spent the rest of the half on the sideline. He returned in the third quarter.

Early in the second half, on the play in which Cedrick Wilson drew a defensive pass interference penalty, Tagovailoa was hit late and low by linebacker Rashad Weaver. No flag.

… But Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane take things in their own hands

It was clear early this wasn’t going to be a typical Dolphins track meet. It was going to be a game the Dolphins would have to win with grit, which is where running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane rolled up their sleeves.

Mostert is a mentor for Achane, so it’s not hard to imagine Mostert telling the rookie it’s up to them to keep this offense rolling.

And why not? By halftime, the Dolphins were averaging 4.9 yards per pass play but 6.7 per rush.

If Hill couldn’t make the offense churn, why not let the league’s leading rusher (in terms of touchdowns) take charge?

The Dolphins finished with 158 rushing yards, 96 by Mostert and 47 by Achane.

A special teams breakdown that shouldn’t happen

On a weekend in which one kicker made two field goals of 59 yards or more, Jason Sanders’ 44-yard attempt late in the first half should have been automatic.

It wasn’t.

Christian Wilkins, a blocker on one edge, was beaten by cornerback Tre Avery. But was it really Wilkins’ fault? A closer look showed that Wilkins actually had two Titans in his face. Terrell Edmunds also was in his face.

That wasn’t the worst of it.

Although it appeared Avery might get a hand on the kick, it actually was Denico Autry, plowing up the middle, who blocked it.

This and that …

The Titans took a 10-7 lead into halftime thanks to a late field goal on a strange drive. A pass to DeAndre Hopkins moved Tennessee to midfield, but the play was under review to check where Hopkins was tackled. At that point, the clock read :14. “After review, it was determined that the runner was down in bounds at the 50-yard line,” the referee announced. There was no 10-second runoff because of an injury on the play to Miami’s DeShon Elliott, but the clock was reset to :18 with no explanation. The play resulting in Nick Folk’s 28-yard field goal began with five seconds left, in case you’re wondering. … After Bradley Chubb narrowly missed a sack, he flung his helmet to the ground in frustration, drawing a conduct penalty that negated a defensive stop. Derrick Henry ended the drive with a 1-yard run for a 7-7 tie. It was a rare outburst by Chubb. Later, long snapper Blake Ferguson was called for a dead-ball conduct penalty after a field goal, which was compounded when Brandon Jones was called for an illegal formation penalty on the kickoff, all of which allowed Tennessee to take possession on its 46-yard line. … The Dolphins have appeared on “Monday Night Football” 87 times, most in the show’s history.

Dolphins reporter Hal Habib can be reached at hhabib@pbpost.com. Follow him on social media @gunnerhal.

